vn food

Tuber pickles and dried radish salad, two must-try dishes of Nghe An
Tuber pickles and dried radish salad, two must-try dishes of Nghe An

The central coastal province of Nghe An well known for its beautiful beaches such as Cua Lo and Quynh Bang, and also its local specialties such as the popular dưa món (tuber pickles ) and nộm củ cải khô (dried radish salad).

 
Thanh Tri steamed roll rice pancakes made from red dragon fruit

Thanh Tri steamed roll rice pancakes made from red dragon fruit

'Cha tom': A delicious dish of Thanh Hoa

‘Cha tom’: A delicious dish of Thanh Hoa

Popular Banh Mi shops located through Old Quarter in Hanoi

Popular Banh Mi shops located through Old Quarter in Hanoi

28/02/2020

As one of the nation’s moved loved street foods, Banh Mi on sale in Hanoi’s Old Quarter has established a reputation among both locals and foreign tourists.

Soya sauce – a delicacy of Hung Yen

Soya sauce – a delicacy of Hung Yen

24/02/2020

Tương Bần (Ban soya sauce) has been a delicacy of northern Vietnam since the end of the 19th century. It is a delicacy found in Ban Yen Nhan Ward in My Hao Town, Hung Yen province.

Smaller, tastier, healthier: the Van Dinh duck

Smaller, tastier, healthier: the Van Dinh duck

10/02/2020

The name of Van Dinh village in Hanoi's Ung Hoa district will ring a bell in the minds of traditional food aficionados all over the country.

Đà Lạt's bánh căn: creamy goodness

Đà Lạt's bánh căn: creamy goodness

30/01/2020

When searching for top dishes to try in Da Lat City in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, the phrase bánh căn (custard cake) comes up a lot.

Banh bo: A famous sweet cake of An Giang Province

Banh bo: A famous sweet cake of An Giang Province

17/12/2019

‘Banh bo thot not’ (steamed rice cake with palm sugar) is a famous sweet cake from An Giang Province where large areas of palm trees grow.

Farmers earn big from sandworms

Farmers earn big from sandworms

04/12/2019

Every year, between the 9th and 10th months of the lunar year, farmers in the northern city of Haiphong earn big money from harvesting sandworms.

'Cha com' brings taste of Hanoi's autumn

'Cha com' brings taste of Hanoi’s autumn

05/11/2019

Unlike other kinds of cha, which are mainly composed of aquacultural ingredients, cha com is mainly made of com (young sticky rice flakes) and has the subtle scent of new rice.

 
 
