The central coastal province of Nghe An well known for its beautiful beaches such as Cua Lo and Quynh Bang, and also its local specialties such as the popular dưa món (tuber pickles ) and nộm củ cải khô (dried radish salad).
28/02/2020
As one of the nation’s moved loved street foods, Banh Mi on sale in Hanoi’s Old Quarter has established a reputation among both locals and foreign tourists.
24/02/2020
Tương Bần (Ban soya sauce) has been a delicacy of northern Vietnam since the end of the 19th century. It is a delicacy found in Ban Yen Nhan Ward in My Hao Town, Hung Yen province.
10/02/2020
The name of Van Dinh village in Hanoi's Ung Hoa district will ring a bell in the minds of traditional food aficionados all over the country.
30/01/2020
When searching for top dishes to try in Da Lat City in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, the phrase bánh căn (custard cake) comes up a lot.
17/12/2019
‘Banh bo thot not’ (steamed rice cake with palm sugar) is a famous sweet cake from An Giang Province where large areas of palm trees grow.
04/12/2019
Every year, between the 9th and 10th months of the lunar year, farmers in the northern city of Haiphong earn big money from harvesting sandworms.
05/11/2019
Unlike other kinds of cha, which are mainly composed of aquacultural ingredients, cha com is mainly made of com (young sticky rice flakes) and has the subtle scent of new rice.