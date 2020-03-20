Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 24/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

24/03/2020 20:40:45 (GMT +7)

tag
 

vn football

tin tức về vn football mới nhất

Coach Park takes Vietnamese lessons during COVID-19 pandemicicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS20/03/20200

Coach Park takes Vietnamese lessons during COVID-19 pandemic

Vietnam’s head coach Park Hang-seo has started a course to learn Vietnamese as the COVID-19 pandemic disturbs football tournaments around the world as well as in Vietnam.

 
Footballers set for busy winter, if coronavirus permits

Footballers set for busy winter, if coronavirus permits

icon18/03/20200
HAGL, HCM City win V.League 1 openers

HAGL, HCM City win V.League 1 openers

icon07/03/20200
Coach Park Hang Seo to return Vietnam after Tet Holidayicon

Coach Park Hang Seo to return Vietnam after Tet Holiday

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/01/2020

South Korean coach Park Hang Seo will return to Vietnam to train the Vietnamese male national football squad after the Lunar New Year or Tet Holiday.

Vietnam places No 92 in FIFA November rankingicon

Vietnam places No 92 in FIFA November ranking

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/11/2019

Vietnam have jumped two steps to No 92 in FIFA's November world ranking.

Be Group to sponsor Vietnamese football teams for next three yearsicon

Be Group to sponsor Vietnamese football teams for next three years

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/04/2019

Ride hailing service provider Be Group has signed up to be the main sponsor of the national men’s and women’s football teams; the U22 and U23 male teams; and the national Olympic team for three consecutive years from 2019 to 2022.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 