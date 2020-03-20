vn football
Vietnam’s head coach Park Hang-seo has started a course to learn Vietnamese as the COVID-19 pandemic disturbs football tournaments around the world as well as in Vietnam.
21/01/2020
South Korean coach Park Hang Seo will return to Vietnam to train the Vietnamese male national football squad after the Lunar New Year or Tet Holiday.
10/04/2019
Ride hailing service provider Be Group has signed up to be the main sponsor of the national men’s and women’s football teams; the U22 and U23 male teams; and the national Olympic team for three consecutive years from 2019 to 2022.