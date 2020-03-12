Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
# VirusCorona
VN Index falls amid Covid-19 fearsicon
BUSINESS12/03/20200

VN Index falls amid Covid-19 fears

Securities companies have launched many support packages and incentives to retain investors while waiting for state management agencies to apply measures to revive the stock market.

 
Vietnam’s stock market has tough time in February

Vietnam’s stock market has tough time in February

icon11/03/20200
Three priority tasks set for VN securities commissions in 2020

Three priority tasks set for VN securities commissions in 2020

icon08/03/20200
Analysts see opportunities for Vietnam in coronavirus crisisicon

Analysts see opportunities for Vietnam in coronavirus crisis

BUSINESS
29/02/2020

There are always opportunities in misfortunes, according to Huynh Minh Tuan, brokerage director of Mirae Asset Vietnam.

When will Vietnam’s stock market be upgraded?icon

When will Vietnam’s stock market be upgraded?

BUSINESS
17/02/2020

Rong Viet Securities (VDSC) and Mirae Asset believe that MSCI may upgrade Vietnam’s stock market to an emerging market in 2022-2023, while BSC thinks the upgrade would be prior to 2025 at the earliest.

Expert warns about challenges for financial market in 2020icon

Expert warns about challenges for financial market in 2020

BUSINESS
17/02/2020

The financial market faces six risks the market will have to cope with in 2010, according to Can Van Luc, chief economist of BIDV.

Vietnam may loosen monetary policy to support economic growthicon

Vietnam may loosen monetary policy to support economic growth

BUSINESS
14/02/2020

In the first days of the Year of the Rat, the economy has been experiencing unfavorable conditions because of the coronavirus outbreak, originating from Wuhan City, China.

Vietnam’s stock market turns 20 years old in 2020icon

Vietnam’s stock market turns 20 years old in 2020

BUSINESS
10/02/2020

Despite its young age, the Vietnamese stock market has made great contributions to economic development in the last 20 years.

Vietnam’s stock market overreact to nCoV outbreakicon

Vietnam’s stock market overreact to nCoV outbreak

BUSINESS
07/02/2020

Chair of the State Securities Commission (SSC) Tran Van Dung commented that the investors have ‘overreacted’ to the nCoV outbreak, believing that the market will recover when the epidemic peaks, as it happened with SARS and H5N1.

The ‘January effect’ in Vietnam’s stock marketicon

The ‘January effect’ in Vietnam’s stock market

BUSINESS
06/02/2020

The ‘January effect’ hypothesis proved to be true when the Vietnamese stock market saw stock prices increasing in the last 12 out of 19 years in the month of January.

Investment funds change strategiesicon

Investment funds change strategies

BUSINESS
01/02/2020

Following a volatile 2018 which witnessed the US-China trade war, the stock market in 2019 was gloomy with the VN Index hovering around 900-1,000 points.

ETF capital expected to increase, affect the stock marketicon

ETF capital expected to increase, affect the stock market

BUSINESS
17/01/2020

The newly set indexes, plus the possibility of the market upgrading, have led observers to believe that ETF will attract foreign capital.

Which industries will prosper in 2020?icon

Which industries will prosper in 2020?

BUSINESS
17/01/2020

The experts attending the Vietnam Investment Professionals Forum (VIPF) all predicted that the picture of the Vietnamese stock market would be bright in 2020 with the VN Index likely to exceed 1,200 points.

Foreign investors pour big money into VN bondsicon

Foreign investors pour big money into VN bonds

BUSINESS
16/01/2020

While foreign investors continue selling in the share market, they have been buying more than selling in the bond market since early 2019.

Scenarios for Vietnam's stock market in 2020icon

Scenarios for Vietnam's stock market in 2020

BUSINESS
13/01/2020

Vietnam will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the stock market establishment in 2020.

How will investment funds and securities companies fare in 2020?icon

How will investment funds and securities companies fare in 2020?

BUSINESS
09/01/2020

The VN Index may bounce back and reach the 1,000 point threshold again in 2020, or it may come closer to its peak in 2018 thanks to good macroeconomic conditions, foreign capital flow and reasonable valuations.

Vietnam among the most attractive stock markets in 2019icon

Vietnam among the most attractive stock markets in 2019

BUSINESS
03/01/2020

Vietnam was still attractive to investors in 2019 despite global caution about US President Donald Trump’s policies.

Ten important hallmarks of Vietnam’s stock market in 2019icon

Ten important hallmarks of Vietnam’s stock market in 2019

FEATURE
02/01/2020

The Vietnamese stock market has been growing rapidly with market capitalization value exceeding 100 percent of GDP.

Funds seek profits after stock market officially upgradesicon

Funds seek profits after stock market officially upgrades

BUSINESS
20/12/2019

Some active funds are pouring money into the Vietnam’s stock market in anticipation of the market upgrading and are planning to withdraw the money to make a profit when the upgrading is announced.

Foreign investors sell more than buy in Vietnamese stock marketicon

Foreign investors sell more than buy in Vietnamese stock market

BUSINESS
18/12/2019

The Vietnamese stock market is very promising in the eyes of foreign investors. However, the barriers in liquidity and transaction fees have discouraged them.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
