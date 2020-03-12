vn index
tin tức về vn index mới nhất
icon
Securities companies have launched many support packages and incentives to retain investors while waiting for state management agencies to apply measures to revive the stock market.
icon BUSINESS
29/02/2020
There are always opportunities in misfortunes, according to Huynh Minh Tuan, brokerage director of Mirae Asset Vietnam.
icon BUSINESS
17/02/2020
Rong Viet Securities (VDSC) and Mirae Asset believe that MSCI may upgrade Vietnam’s stock market to an emerging market in 2022-2023, while BSC thinks the upgrade would be prior to 2025 at the earliest.
icon BUSINESS
17/02/2020
The financial market faces six risks the market will have to cope with in 2010, according to Can Van Luc, chief economist of BIDV.
icon BUSINESS
14/02/2020
In the first days of the Year of the Rat, the economy has been experiencing unfavorable conditions because of the coronavirus outbreak, originating from Wuhan City, China.
icon BUSINESS
10/02/2020
Despite its young age, the Vietnamese stock market has made great contributions to economic development in the last 20 years.
icon BUSINESS
07/02/2020
Chair of the State Securities Commission (SSC) Tran Van Dung commented that the investors have ‘overreacted’ to the nCoV outbreak, believing that the market will recover when the epidemic peaks, as it happened with SARS and H5N1.
icon BUSINESS
06/02/2020
The ‘January effect’ hypothesis proved to be true when the Vietnamese stock market saw stock prices increasing in the last 12 out of 19 years in the month of January.
icon BUSINESS
01/02/2020
Following a volatile 2018 which witnessed the US-China trade war, the stock market in 2019 was gloomy with the VN Index hovering around 900-1,000 points.
icon BUSINESS
17/01/2020
The newly set indexes, plus the possibility of the market upgrading, have led observers to believe that ETF will attract foreign capital.
icon BUSINESS
17/01/2020
The experts attending the Vietnam Investment Professionals Forum (VIPF) all predicted that the picture of the Vietnamese stock market would be bright in 2020 with the VN Index likely to exceed 1,200 points.
icon BUSINESS
16/01/2020
While foreign investors continue selling in the share market, they have been buying more than selling in the bond market since early 2019.
icon BUSINESS
13/01/2020
Vietnam will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the stock market establishment in 2020.
icon BUSINESS
09/01/2020
The VN Index may bounce back and reach the 1,000 point threshold again in 2020, or it may come closer to its peak in 2018 thanks to good macroeconomic conditions, foreign capital flow and reasonable valuations.
icon BUSINESS
03/01/2020
Vietnam was still attractive to investors in 2019 despite global caution about US President Donald Trump’s policies.
icon FEATURE
02/01/2020
The Vietnamese stock market has been growing rapidly with market capitalization value exceeding 100 percent of GDP.
icon BUSINESS
20/12/2019
Some active funds are pouring money into the Vietnam’s stock market in anticipation of the market upgrading and are planning to withdraw the money to make a profit when the upgrading is announced.
icon BUSINESS
18/12/2019
The Vietnamese stock market is very promising in the eyes of foreign investors. However, the barriers in liquidity and transaction fees have discouraged them.