VN-Index
tin tức về VN-Index mới nhất
icon
The turbulent moves of foreign selloffs in Vietnam’s stock market over the past few weeks have indicated that riskier assets are still in the midst of a tenuous recovery.
icon BUSINESS
09/03/2020
The benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) took a nosedive to close at 835.49 points on March 9, recording the worst slump since 2002.
icon BUSINESS
17/02/2020
Brokerage firms and market experts remain pessimistic about market trading this week as investors run out of supportive information while international stocks continue to be weighed down by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
icon BUSINESS
07/02/2020
Vietnam’s stock market over the last few days has gradually recovered and rebounded, said Vice Minister of Finance Vu Thi Mai.
icon BUSINESS
06/02/2020
Pharmaceutical stocks are experiencing an upsurge as fears of coronavirus have boosted demand for healthcare products and services, lifting demand for shares.
icon BUSINESS
03/02/2020
The Vietnamese stock market has been forecast to fall next week amid fears of coronavirus and a focus on pharmaceutical stocks.
icon BUSINESS
31/01/2020
The dairy industry grew 0.5 per cent in market capitalisation in 2019, much lower than the average growth of 7.7 per cent of the VN-Index, according to a report issued recently by SSI Securities Joint Stock Company (SSI).
icon BUSINESS
31/01/2020
Trading liquidity is key to luring foreign capital into the Vietnamese stock market in 2020 when the local equity market is being weighed down by negative ratings and global developments.
icon BUSINESS
16/01/2020
The prospect of the Vietnamese stock market this year will be brighter, with profits of listed firms in 2020 likely to increase by 18% against 2019 while the VN-Index may rise by 20.7%.
icon Tài chính
14/01/2020
DN của ông trùm cá tra một thời Dương Ngọc Minh đã có những thay đổi mạnh về cơ cấu cổ đông sau khi ký hợp tác chiến lược với Thaco của tỷ phú USD Trần Bá Dương. Tuy nhiên, giấc mơ tỷ USD vẫn còn xa vời.
icon Tài chính
11/01/2020
Vietcombank đã trở thành doanh nghiệp Việt Nam đầu tiên trên sàn chứng khoán ghi nhận lợi nhuận tỷ USD trong một năm. Một DN khác cũng có thể đạt mốc này trong năm 2019 và nhiều DN khác báo lãi 10 ngàn tỷ.
icon BUSINESS
06/01/2020
US-Iran tensions and pre-Tet sentiment will be two key factors impacting the Vietnamese stock market in the coming week (January 6-10).
icon BUSINESS
02/01/2020
Market analysts and experts have forecast a brighter outlook for the stock market in 2020, but challenges remain arising from internal and external influences.
icon BUSINESS
23/12/2019
The business results of listed enterprises in the first nine months of this year are not so poor. However, uncertainty about the result of talks over the Sino-U.S. trade war makes it harder to forecast the development of Vietnam stock market.
icon BUSINESS
09/12/2019
After having declined for four straight weeks, the Vietnamese market may rebound in December as analysts and securities companies expect that cheaper shares will attract hungry investors amid the world’s volatility.
icon BUSINESS
02/12/2019
Vietnamese shares may bounce back next week as investors will seek stocks that suffered sharp falls in previous sessions, analysts said.
icon BUSINESS
25/11/2019
The VN-Index had rallied between the end of October and the beginning of November, with strong growth of large-cap firms.
icon BUSINESS
13/11/2019
Domestic stocks managed to recover after three consecutive falling session today, November 12, but still failed to stage a strong rally as foreigners heavily offloaded shares of dairy giant VNM.