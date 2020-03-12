Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Markets tense up for prolonged uncertainty
BUSINESS

Markets tense up for prolonged uncertainty

The turbulent moves of foreign selloffs in Vietnam’s stock market over the past few weeks have indicated that riskier assets are still in the midst of a tenuous recovery.

 
Private-equity banks cushion market

Private-equity banks cushion market

12/03/2020
Profits of Vietnam's stock market predicted to stay flat in 2020

Profits of Vietnam's stock market predicted to stay flat in 2020

10/03/2020
VN-Index hits rock bottom in past 18 years

VN-Index hits rock bottom in past 18 years

BUSINESS
09/03/2020

The benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) took a nosedive to close at 835.49 points on March 9, recording the worst slump since 2002.

Trading remains quiet amid risk concerns

Trading remains quiet amid risk concerns

BUSINESS
17/02/2020

Brokerage firms and market experts remain pessimistic about market trading this week as investors run out of supportive information while international stocks continue to be weighed down by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Vietnam finance ministry takes step to stabilize market sentiment

Vietnam finance ministry takes step to stabilize market sentiment

BUSINESS
07/02/2020

Vietnam’s stock market over the last few days has gradually recovered and rebounded, said Vice Minister of Finance Vu Thi Mai.

Pharmaceutical stocks benefit from disease spread

Pharmaceutical stocks benefit from disease spread

BUSINESS
06/02/2020

Pharmaceutical stocks are experiencing an upsurge as fears of coronavirus have boosted demand for healthcare products and services, lifting demand for shares.

Vietnam stocks to keep falling on disease fears

Vietnam stocks to keep falling on disease fears

BUSINESS
03/02/2020

 The Vietnamese stock market has been forecast to fall next week amid fears of coronavirus and a focus on pharmaceutical stocks.

Share prices of dairy industry see slight increase in 2019

Share prices of dairy industry see slight increase in 2019

BUSINESS
31/01/2020

 The dairy industry grew 0.5 per cent in market capitalisation in 2019, much lower than the average growth of 7.7 per cent of the VN-Index, according to a report issued recently by SSI Securities Joint Stock Company (SSI).

Trading liquidity key to market growth

Trading liquidity key to market growth

BUSINESS
31/01/2020

Trading liquidity is key to luring foreign capital into the Vietnamese stock market in 2020 when the local equity market is being weighed down by negative ratings and global developments.

Vietnam's stock market keeps appealing to foreign investors

Vietnam’s stock market keeps appealing to foreign investors

BUSINESS
16/01/2020

The prospect of the Vietnamese stock market this year will be brighter, with profits of listed firms in 2020 likely to increase by 18% against 2019 while the VN-Index may rise by 20.7%.

Biến động lịch sử, ông trùm Dương Ngọc Minh xa vời giấc mơ tỷ USD

Biến động lịch sử, ông trùm Dương Ngọc Minh xa vời giấc mơ tỷ USD

Tài chính
14/01/2020

DN của ông trùm cá tra một thời Dương Ngọc Minh đã có những thay đổi mạnh về cơ cấu cổ đông sau khi ký hợp tác chiến lược với Thaco của tỷ phú USD Trần Bá Dương. Tuy nhiên, giấc mơ tỷ USD vẫn còn xa vời.

Kiếm lãi 1 tỷ USD, 10 ngàn tỷ, thời vượng của ông lớn Việt

Kiếm lãi 1 tỷ USD, 10 ngàn tỷ, thời vượng của ông lớn Việt

Tài chính
11/01/2020

 Vietcombank đã trở thành doanh nghiệp Việt Nam đầu tiên trên sàn chứng khoán ghi nhận lợi nhuận tỷ USD trong một năm. Một DN khác cũng có thể đạt mốc này trong năm 2019 và nhiều DN khác báo lãi 10 ngàn tỷ.

Global news, pre-Tet sentiment key to Vietnam stocks

Global news, pre-Tet sentiment key to Vietnam stocks

BUSINESS
06/01/2020

US-Iran tensions and pre-Tet sentiment will be two key factors impacting the Vietnamese stock market in the coming week (January 6-10).

Brighter outlook for Vietnam stock market but risks abound

Brighter outlook for Vietnam stock market but risks abound

BUSINESS
02/01/2020

Market analysts and experts have forecast a brighter outlook for the stock market in 2020, but challenges remain arising from internal and external influences.

External factors weigh on investors

External factors weigh on investors

BUSINESS
23/12/2019

The business results of listed enterprises in the first nine months of this year are not so poor. However, uncertainty about the result of talks over the Sino-U.S. trade war makes it harder to forecast the development of Vietnam stock market.

VN stocks to head up in December, trade war concerns expected

VN stocks to head up in December, trade war concerns expected

BUSINESS
09/12/2019

After having declined for four straight weeks, the Vietnamese market may rebound in December as analysts and securities companies expect that cheaper shares will attract hungry investors amid the world’s volatility.

Bottom fishing may push shares up slightly

Bottom fishing may push shares up slightly

BUSINESS
02/12/2019

Vietnamese shares may bounce back next week as investors will seek stocks that suffered sharp falls in previous sessions, analysts said.

Technical recovery expected but massive spending is risky: analysts

Technical recovery expected but massive spending is risky: analysts

BUSINESS
25/11/2019

The VN-Index had rallied between the end of October and the beginning of November, with strong growth of large-cap firms.

Foreigners offload VNM shares

Foreigners offload VNM shares

BUSINESS
13/11/2019

Domestic stocks managed to recover after three consecutive falling session today, November 12, but still failed to stage a strong rally as foreigners heavily offloaded shares of dairy giant VNM.

 
 
