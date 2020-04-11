Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Trade Ministry issues rice export quotas this month under PM permissionicon
Trade Ministry issues rice export quotas this month under PM permission

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has signed on decision announcing the rice export quota for April after the Prime Minister gave the green light to resume exporting the product.

 
Mekong Delta enjoys bumper rice crop

Mekong Delta enjoys bumper rice crop

Trade Ministry proposes exporting 400,000 tonnes of rice in April

Trade Ministry proposes exporting 400,000 tonnes of rice in April

What are the prospects for rice exports in 2020?icon

What are the prospects for rice exports in 2020?

16/03/2020

Vietnamese rice exports in 2020 are expected to be more prosperous thanks to a series of free trade agreements (FTAs) coming into force, after plummeting in both export volume and value in 2019.

VN'S rice logo restricted for useicon

VN'S rice logo restricted for use

07/05/2019

The official rice logo of Vietnam was officially announced months ago, but local rice enterprises are still not allowed to use it since there are no guidelines for doing so.

 
 
