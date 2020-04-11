VN RICE
tin tức về VN RICE mới nhất
icon
Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has signed on decision announcing the rice export quota for April after the Prime Minister gave the green light to resume exporting the product.
icon BUSINESS
16/03/2020
Vietnamese rice exports in 2020 are expected to be more prosperous thanks to a series of free trade agreements (FTAs) coming into force, after plummeting in both export volume and value in 2019.
icon BUSINESS
07/05/2019
The official rice logo of Vietnam was officially announced months ago, but local rice enterprises are still not allowed to use it since there are no guidelines for doing so.