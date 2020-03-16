Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Investment funds report poor performances in Februaryicon
BUSINESS16/03/20200

Investment funds report poor performances in February

Latest reports from investment funds in February show they have suffered from the decline of the market amid the global spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

 
Equitisation vital for VN stock market growth

Equitisation vital for VN stock market growth

icon03/03/20200
As coronavirus fears persist, stock market volatility seen continuing

As coronavirus fears persist, stock market volatility seen continuing

icon01/03/20200
Stocks seen struggling next week as virus worries remainicon

Stocks seen struggling next week as virus worries remain

BUSINESS
16/02/2020

Local stocks are forecast to struggle in a narrow range next week as investors are still uncertain about the prospects of the market and especially businesses hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Vietnam’s benchmark VN-Index projected to jump 80%: Pyn Eliteicon

Vietnam’s benchmark VN-Index projected to jump 80%: Pyn Elite

BUSINESS
08/11/2019

The move reflected Pyn Elite Fund’s view of Vietnam’s positive economic outlook and the robust profit growth of listed companies, as well as its belief in the continuous modernization of Vietnamese financial market.

More open policies to attract foreign capital into Vietnam’s securities marketicon

More open policies to attract foreign capital into Vietnam’s securities market

BUSINESS
06/11/2019

Though the current legal regulations allow foreign investors to fully own a local firm, the investors still face hindrances to pour funds into some conditional business lines.

Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange develops new index for foreign-ownership-limited firmsicon

Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange develops new index for foreign-ownership-limited firms

BUSINESS
07/09/2019

The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) plans to introduce a new index that contains foreign-ownership-capped shares.

Trade wars, quarterly earnings to keep VN stocks down in Septembericon

Trade wars, quarterly earnings to keep VN stocks down in September

BUSINESS
03/09/2019

The market sentiment will remain lateral in September weighed down by global economic and political tensions while trading quiet amid speculations of Q3 corporate earnings.

VN-Index may face correction pressure when nearing 1000 pointsicon

VN-Index may face correction pressure when nearing 1000 points

BUSINESS
26/08/2019

The VN-Index is forecast to face correction pressure when approaching the 1000-point milestone this week as market sentiment is responsive to global market fluctuations, analysts said.

Trade war likely to dampen VN markets this weekicon

Trade war likely to dampen VN markets this week

BUSINESS
03/06/2019

Rising fears about the US-China trade war are forecast to continue to drag down market sentiment and dampen investor confidence.

Market volatility delays share-issuance plansicon

Market volatility delays share-issuance plans

BUSINESS
03/05/2019

As the Vietnamese stock market has been volatile in recent months, many listed firms have given up on plans to issue shares to raise charter capital.

Pessimism may drag VN stocks further this weekicon

Pessimism may drag VN stocks further this week

BUSINESS
16/04/2019

Vietnamese shares may continue falling this week as investors remain pessimistic about economic and business prospects in 2019.

Stock losses extend for second dayicon

Stock losses extend for second day

BUSINESS
11/04/2019

Many big-cap stocks closed down on April 10, leading the VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange to inch down for the second straight session this week.

Stock investors advised to hold fire in sell-downicon

Stock investors advised to hold fire in sell-down

BUSINESS
10/04/2019

Recent index falls could trigger another correction in Vietnam’s stock market, despite a positive long-term outlook among foreign investors.

Billion-dollar deals and the cutthroat competition among securities companiesicon

Billion-dollar deals and the cutthroat competition among securities companies

BUSINESS
10/04/2019

 Investment banking (IB) is a difficult business, which explains why only a few Vietnamese companies can carry it out, though the market is valued at billions of dollars.

 
 
