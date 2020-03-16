vn stock market
tin tức về vn stock market mới nhất
Latest reports from investment funds in February show they have suffered from the decline of the market amid the global spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
16/02/2020
Local stocks are forecast to struggle in a narrow range next week as investors are still uncertain about the prospects of the market and especially businesses hit by the coronavirus outbreak.
08/11/2019
The move reflected Pyn Elite Fund’s view of Vietnam’s positive economic outlook and the robust profit growth of listed companies, as well as its belief in the continuous modernization of Vietnamese financial market.
06/11/2019
Though the current legal regulations allow foreign investors to fully own a local firm, the investors still face hindrances to pour funds into some conditional business lines.
07/09/2019
The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) plans to introduce a new index that contains foreign-ownership-capped shares.
03/09/2019
The market sentiment will remain lateral in September weighed down by global economic and political tensions while trading quiet amid speculations of Q3 corporate earnings.
26/08/2019
The VN-Index is forecast to face correction pressure when approaching the 1000-point milestone this week as market sentiment is responsive to global market fluctuations, analysts said.
03/06/2019
Rising fears about the US-China trade war are forecast to continue to drag down market sentiment and dampen investor confidence.
03/05/2019
As the Vietnamese stock market has been volatile in recent months, many listed firms have given up on plans to issue shares to raise charter capital.
16/04/2019
Vietnamese shares may continue falling this week as investors remain pessimistic about economic and business prospects in 2019.
11/04/2019
Many big-cap stocks closed down on April 10, leading the VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange to inch down for the second straight session this week.
10/04/2019
Recent index falls could trigger another correction in Vietnam’s stock market, despite a positive long-term outlook among foreign investors.
10/04/2019
Investment banking (IB) is a difficult business, which explains why only a few Vietnamese companies can carry it out, though the market is valued at billions of dollars.