vn tourism
tin tức về vn tourism mới nhất
icon
With countries around the globe closing their borders to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, many foreigners stranded in Vietnam have received assistance from local authorities to overcome the unprecedented situation.
icon FEATURE
03/04/2020
The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has severely affected many industries, but tourism is arguably one of the hardest hit.
icon TRAVEL
05/03/2020
A number of hotels in Danang City and neighboring Quang Nam Province in central Vietnam have let their employees take unpaid leave for several days each month to cope with the hardship caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
icon PHOTOS
28/02/2020
After weeks of avoiding travelling due to fears of COVID-19, many people have started travelling again thanks to improvements in epidemic prevention in Vietnam. Story from Lac village in Hoa Binh province.
icon TRAVEL
26/02/2020
The Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA) said yesterday that it has asked travel firms to stop receiving tourists from countries hit by COVID-19 in the face of new complicated development of the disease in South Korea and Japan.
icon TRAVEL
14/02/2020
Vietnam is forecast to welcome some 644,000 international tourists in the first quarter, falling by roughly 800,000 arrivals compared with the previous quarter before the outbreak, the General Statistics Office noted in a statement.
icon TRAVEL
12/02/2020
Under the impact of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak, foreign tourist arrivals in Vietnam may fall by 50 – 60 percent during the epidemic period, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
icon TRAVEL
09/02/2020
Vietnam ranked seventh among countries with the highest growth of international visitors worldwide in 2019, announced the United Nation World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).
icon TRAVEL
24/01/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the “Strategy on Vietnam’s tourism development until 2030”, which seeks to turn tourism into the key economic industry, the Government Portal reported.
icon TRAVEL
14/01/2020
The number of tourists exchanged between Vietnam and Japan is expected to reach two million this year, well above the current record of 1.4 million.
icon TRAVEL
26/08/2019
"Tourism Development Trends of the World and Impacts on Vietnamese Tourism" seminar hears of the many changes in global tourism, including in Vietnam.
icon PHOTOS
02/05/2019
Khau Vai Love Market is a unique cultural practice of locals in Khau Vai commune in Meo Vac district, Ha Giang province.