Foreigners stranded in Vietnam receiving assistance
Foreigners stranded in Vietnam receiving assistance

With countries around the globe closing their borders to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, many foreigners stranded in Vietnam have received assistance from local authorities to overcome the unprecedented situation. 

 
Tourist sites to reopen for visitors during the April 30-May Day holidays

Tourist sites to reopen for visitors during the April 30-May Day holidays

French tourist features Vietnamese beauty through paintings

French tourist features Vietnamese beauty through paintings

Tourism industry calls for relief measures as coronavirus shuts down travel

Tourism industry calls for relief measures as coronavirus shuts down travel

FEATURE
03/04/2020

The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has severely affected many industries, but tourism is arguably one of the hardest hit.

Danang and Quang Nam hotel employees take unpaid leave due to coronavirus

Danang and Quang Nam hotel employees take unpaid leave due to coronavirus

TRAVEL
05/03/2020

A number of hotels in Danang City and neighboring Quang Nam Province in central Vietnam have let their employees take unpaid leave for several days each month to cope with the hardship caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Lac Village: Tourism starts bouncing back

Lac Village: Tourism starts bouncing back

PHOTOS
28/02/2020

After weeks of avoiding travelling due to fears of COVID-19, many people have started travelling again thanks to improvements in epidemic prevention in Vietnam. Story from Lac village in Hoa Binh province.

Travel agencies urged not to receive tourists from countries hit by COVID-19

Travel agencies urged not to receive tourists from countries hit by COVID-19

TRAVEL
26/02/2020

The Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA) said yesterday that it has asked travel firms to stop receiving tourists from countries hit by COVID-19 in the face of new complicated development of the disease in South Korea and Japan.

Coronavirus impact sends int'l tourist arrivals to Vietnam tumbling

Coronavirus impact sends int’l tourist arrivals to Vietnam tumbling

TRAVEL
14/02/2020

Vietnam is forecast to welcome some 644,000 international tourists in the first quarter, falling by roughly 800,000 arrivals compared with the previous quarter before the outbreak, the General Statistics Office noted in a statement.

Foreign arrivals may fall 50-60 percent amid nCoV epidemic: GSO

Foreign arrivals may fall 50-60 percent amid nCoV epidemic: GSO

TRAVEL
12/02/2020

Under the impact of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak, foreign tourist arrivals in Vietnam may fall by 50 – 60 percent during the epidemic period, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Vietnam ranks seventh among countries with highest growth of international tourists

Vietnam ranks seventh among countries with highest growth of international tourists

TRAVEL
09/02/2020

Vietnam ranked seventh among countries with the highest growth of international visitors worldwide in 2019, announced the United Nation World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

Vietnam to take on harmonious solutions to make tourism spearhead sector

Vietnam to take on harmonious solutions to make tourism spearhead sector

TRAVEL
24/01/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the “Strategy on Vietnam’s tourism development until 2030”, which seeks to turn tourism into the key economic industry, the Government Portal reported. 

Vietnam, Japan on track to achieving target of two million tourists

Vietnam, Japan on track to achieving target of two million tourists

TRAVEL
14/01/2020

The number of tourists exchanged between Vietnam and Japan is expected to reach two million this year, well above the current record of 1.4 million.

The changing face of tourism around the world

The changing face of tourism around the world

TRAVEL
26/08/2019

"Tourism Development Trends of the World and Impacts on Vietnamese Tourism" seminar hears of the many changes in global tourism, including in Vietnam.

Khau Vai Love Market in Ha Giang

Khau Vai Love Market in Ha Giang

PHOTOS
02/05/2019

Khau Vai Love Market is a unique cultural practice of locals in Khau Vai commune in Meo Vac district, Ha Giang province.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
