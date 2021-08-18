Ngọc Lê Ninh có nhiều bài thơ viết về đại dịch Covid0-19 mà nhân loại đang phải oằn mình gánh chịu. Thơ anh đã dịch ra nhiều thứ tiếng.

Đêm khắc khoải nghe thêm nhiều người chết

Từ Trung Hoa sang khắp cả trời Âu...

Người người thét kêu oan rầu mặt đất

Cuộc chiến corona bùng phát cả năm châu.

Đêm mộng gặp đấng thiên nhiên sáng tạo

Người nói rằng ta thất vọng lo âu

Có phải chính các người gây thảm họa?

Hãy tìm ra kẻ gieo rắc nỗi đau.

Đêm hốt hoảng nghe loài vi rút bảo:

Chúng là người hóa kiếp ngụ trần gian

Mong giết hết kẻ chủ mưu gây họa

Kẻ tham lam lừa dối, kẻ hung tàn.

Đêm lảo đảo bóng hồn ai vất vưởng?

Bóng oan hồn ai khóc vỡ thời gian?

Kẻ gieo họa giết người lành oan uổng

Quả báo rơi đập nát thói tham tàn.

Đêm giãy nảy bao hồn ma hiện khuất

Bởi chiến tranh vi rút khắp địa cầu

Bầu khí quyển tanh tanh mùi máu đất

Cả muôn loài ngạt thở chạy về đâu?

Đêm mộng mị gặp Chúa ngồi cứu rỗi

Cuộc chiến này mang nặng nỗi nhân gian

Cùng truy quyét chủ mưu gây tội lỗi

Giữ hòa bình giữ trái đất bình an.

Đây là một trong 3 nhà thơ, dịch giả

FANTASTIC DREAM POEM

Poet: Ngọc Lê Ninh (Vietnamese)

Translator into English: Linh Vu (Amerian)

By night, worried, hearing that much more people died

From China to the whole Europe

People's screams of complaint cause grief to the earth

The Coronavirus war has broken out all the five continents.

By night, in dream, encountering the Nature Creator

He says that he is despairing and anxious

You are the very ones causing the disaster, aren't you?

Find out those who are spreading the miseries.

By night, full of terror, hearing the viruses saying:

They are incarnate beings living throughout the earth

Long to kill all the masterminds of plague

The ones who are greedy, deceitful and cruel.

By night, are the ghostly spirits of someones staggering to and fro?

Are souls of victims crying so loud that the time broken?

Those who have sowed the disaster into the good persons unjustly

Karma retribution would fall down destroying their greed and cruelty.

By night, many ghosts have appeared or hidden harassing

Because of the virus war has been spreading all over the globe

The atmosphere is full of smell of fishy blood mixed into soil

In suffocation, where would all living creatures run to?

By night, in fantastic dream, meeting God who is saving souls

This war is bearing up the heavy human suffering

Together pursuit the masterminds of this crime

Keep the peace, and keep the earth safe./.

21.3.2020