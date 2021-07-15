As many as 13,000 shots of homegrown Nano Covax vaccine were administered to volunteers aged 18-75 in the third trial phase as of July 14.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Prof. Dr. Maj. Gen. Hoang Van Luong, Deputy Director of the Defence Ministry’s Military Medical University, said after being injected, the volunteers are in stable conditions. Medical workers have asked them to update information about side effects if any on the e-Diary.



Units are also preparing for injecting the second shots to 1,000 volunteers in the first round of the third trial phase.



The second shots in the third phase are due to be administered to the volunteers before August 15.



Nano Covax is developed by the Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC based on recombinant DNA/protein technology. It went through the first-phase trial from December 18, 2020 and the second phase from February 26, 2021. The third phase started on June 11, 2021.



Results from the first two trial phases showed that all volunteers developed antibodies against coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. VNA

(Theo VietNamNet)