4,185,623 COVID-19 vaccine shots were injected in Vietnam from March 8 to July 15, 2021.
VNA
(Theo VietNamNet)
0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)
Tuyển dụng17/07/2021 23:27:00 (GMT +7)
4,185,623 COVID-19 vaccine shots were injected in Vietnam from March 8 to July 15, 2021.
VNA
(Theo VietNamNet)
The Ministry of Finance and the management board of Vietnam's COVID-19 vaccine fund organised a ceremony on July 16 to receive more than 81 billion VND (3.52 million USD) worth of donations from 18 organisations and individuals.
The latest batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine donated by the Japanese Government landed at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on July 16 morning.
Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has sent a letter to Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to introduce T&t Group as the negotiator for the purchase of 40 million doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from Russia.
The Ministry of Health on July 15 issued a decision conditionally approving the COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen produced by Johnson & Johnson for emergency use.
Two million doses of the Moderna vaccine will be distributed to 53 localities, the military and police forces, hospitals, and institutes and universities nation-wide, it has been announced.
AstraZeneca delivered more than 920,000 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine on July 15 morning to the Vietnam Vaccine Joint Stock Company (VNVC), a local private firm that has been authorised by the Ministry of Health to import COVID-19 vaccines.
As many as 13,000 shots of homegrown Nano Covax vaccine were administered to volunteers aged 18-75 in the third trial phase as of July 14.
Australia will share 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with Vietnam by the end of 2021, announced Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Minister for International Development and the Pacific Zed Seselja on July 14.
Pfizer, a US multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation, has pledged to provide Vietnam with 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12-18 in the fourth quarter to help with its vaccination rollout.
The Ministry of Health has issued Decision No. 3400/QD-BYT on the allocation of more than 2 million doses of Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine to 53 cities and provinces nationwide as well as military, public security forces and 20 hospitals.
Half of the two million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine assisted by the US have been funneled to Ho Chi Minh City to help the southern hotspot stamp out the worst outbreak upon the request of the Health Ministry.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc thanked the Government of Australia for its pledge to send more than 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines during a meeting with Australian minister of Ministry of Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan in Hanoi.
Vietnam has signed contracts and been committed around 105 million vaccine doses of the 150 million it needs to cover 70 per cent of its population.
The Government has approved the Ministry of Health’s proposal to purchase 40 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in Vietnam.
Vietnam is struggling with the 4th wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The number of infections has spiked and is now at the highest level since the virus appeared in Vietnam early last year.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked Israel to give Vietnam access to its COVID-19 vaccine surplus.
The Ministry of Health has permitted a pharmaceutical company of Ho Chi Minh City to purchase five million doses of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine known as Vero Cell for emergency use.
More than 2 million doses of COVID-19 Moderna vaccine supplied by the US Government through the COVAX Facility arrived in Vietnam early July 10, according to the UNICEF in Vietnam.
All vaccines delivered by China will be used in a transparent manner in line with the spirit of the Government Resolution 21, dated February 26, regarding the purchase and use of COVID-19 vaccines.
A batch of 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the Japanese Government arrived at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City early on July 9.
HOẶC ĐĂNG NHẬP BẰNG TÀI KHOẢN