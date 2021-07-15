AstraZeneca delivered more than 920,000 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine on July 15 morning to the Vietnam Vaccine Joint Stock Company (VNVC), a local private firm that has been authorised by the Ministry of Health to import COVID-19 vaccines.

The fourth batch of AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in Tan Son Nhat International Airport. (Photo: Zingnews.vn)

The latest shipment arrived at Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport, marking the fourth delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam. This is part of a contract that VNVC signed last year to purchase 30 million doses of vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca.

The latest vaccine delivery has brought the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses Vietnam has received to approximately 10 million.

Of the total, 2.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been sponsored by the COVAX Facility, two million doses of the Moderna vaccine donated by the United States and channeled through the COVAX Facility, and approximately 3.5 million vaccine doses donated by various other countries.

Furthermore, more than 97,000 doses of the vaccine have been ordered from Pfizer/BioNTech, while roughly two million doses were purchased by VNVC from AstraZeneca with the support of the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health unveiled on July 14 that some vaccine manufacturers have pledged to provide the nation with about 124 million doses until the end of the year.

This will see 38.9 million doses sponsored by the COVAX Facility, while the Ministry of Health has directly negotiated to purchase 31 million doses from Pfizer/BioNTech and 30 million doses from AstraZeneca.

T&T Group is also expected to buy 40 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia.

During the first half of the year, due to the scarcity of vaccine supply sources worldwide, the nation received roughly 3.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with the Ministry of Health expected to receive nearly 8.9 million doses this July.

AstraZeneca represents the first COVID-19 vaccine licensed for emergency use and supplied in large quantities in the country as it serves the ongoing national vaccination drive.

Source: VOV

