A batch of 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine donated by the Argentinean Government arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on Wednesday afternoon.

Argentinean Ambassador to Việt Nam Luis Pablo Maria Beltramino hands over the donation to Việt Nam at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội.

Argentinean Ambassador to Việt Nam Luis Pablo Maria Beltramino attended the handover ceremony along with representatives from the Vietnamese Ministry of Health, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

Given complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in Việt Nam as well as around the world, Argentina's donation of vaccines is a profoundly significant gesture, reflecting the importance of the comprehensive partnership between the two countries, the traditional solidarity and friendship, and the practical support of Argentina for Việt Nam in its efforts to speed up vaccinations and put the pandemic under control soon.

Việt Nam to date has administered 113 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with 45.1 million people out of the country's population of roughly 100 million receiving two doses. VNS