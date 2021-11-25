A batch of 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine donated by the Argentinean Government arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on November 24 afternoon.

Argentinean Ambassador to Vietnam Luis Pablo Maria Beltramino (third from left), along with representatives from the Vietnamese Ministry of Health, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology at the handover ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Argentinean Ambassador to Vietnam Luis Pablo Maria Beltramino attended the handover ceremony along with representatives from the Vietnamese Ministry of Health, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

Given complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam as well as in the world, Argentina's donation of vaccine is a profoundly significant gesture, reflecting the importance of the comprehensive partnership between the two countries, the traditional solidarity and friendship, and the practical support of Argentina for Vietnam in its efforts to speed up vaccinations and put the pandemic under control soon./. VNA