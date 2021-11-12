The Argentine Government on November 11 announced its decision to donate Vietnam 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in a nearly 1 million dose package for 5 countries around the world.

According to a decree signed by Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, joint efforts between countries are important to limit the economic and health impacts caused by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

The Argentine Government asserts that the COVID-19 pandemic is a global challenge that requires a united strategy towards equitable access to vaccines.

In the context that 75% of the Argentine population has been vaccinated with at least one dose and 56.5% of the population has completed the immune regimen, the Argentine Government considers this the right time to share vaccines with other countries across the globe, thereby showing its solidarity and contribution to the global pandemic fight.

Besides Vietnam, Argentina also donated 450,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Mozambique, 18,000 doses to Santa Lucia, 11,000 doses to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and 2,000 doses to Dominica. VOV