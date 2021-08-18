As of 5 pm on August 18, 2021, the total revenue of the Covid-19 Vaccine Fund was VND8,626 billion, according to updated data provided by the Covid-19 Vaccine Fund Management Board.



Of which, VND197 billion was allocated to vaccine purchase. The balance wasVND8,429 billion.

Compared with the data by 5pm on August 17, 2021, the total balance of the fund increased by VND51 billion.

By that time, the total number of organization and individuals donating to the fund was 519.155.

By that time, 13 organizations had committed to donate to the Covid-19 Vaccine Fund but had not transferred the money yet or had transferred part of the committed amount.

Anh Tuan

(Source: VietNamNet)