The Australian Government, in partnership with UNICEF, handed over an array of vaccination supplies to the Ministry of Health in Hanoi on November 9 in order to help the country deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long (R) receives COVID-19 medical supplies from the Australian Government and UNICEF.





The batch includes 1,910 vaccine refrigerators, five million syringes and 50,000 safety boxes.

Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long thanked both the Australian Government and UNICEF for the gifts which he said will be distributed to various localities to support their ongoing COIVD-19 fight.

Visiting Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne confirmed that the Australian side will co-operate with both the Vietnamese Government and UNICEF to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations across the country.

A co-operation programme between the Australian Government and UNICEF initially began in April this year, aiming to support Vietnam in implementing its COVID-19 vaccination campaign in a safe and effective manner.

Apart from delivering medical supplies, the cooperation scheme will provide important training courses for local healthcare workers, and deploy vaccination campaigns in mountainous and remote areas.

The Australian Government committed to donating a total of 5.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the Vietnamese side.

Of the total, 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by Australia have been shipped to Vietnam in recent months. The remaining 3.7 million doses will be given through the Australian Government's procurement agreement with UNICEF. VOV

Source: Vietnamnet