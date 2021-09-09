Representatives from the Belgian Foreign Ministry handed over 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam to support its fight against COVID-19.

The ceremony, co-hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium and the Ministry of Planning and Investment in Brussels, was witnessed by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Several Vietnamese organisations, businesses and intellectuals in Europe also presented medical supplies worth millions of USD to Vietnam.

To step up economic ties between Vietnam and Belgium, a number of deals to purchase medical equipment were also signed on the occasion.

Other memoranda of understanding relate to offshore wind power development, solar energy study, and wind-derived desalination technology. If 100,000 doses of vaccine funded by the Belgium Government are added, the MoUs are worth over 84.4 trillion VND (3.7 billion USD) in total./. VNA

Source: VietNamNet