Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced the donation of 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on October 26 in an effort to help the nation respond to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cambodian Secretary of State of the Ministry of Health Or Vandin has duly been assigned to hand over the vaccines to the Vietnamese side.

A ceremony to hand over the COVID-19 vaccines is set to get underway at the Bavet-Moc Bai international border gate on October 29.

This comes after a period of both sides providing support of medical supplies to each other since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, demonstrating the spirit of friendship and close co-operation between the two countries. VOV

