The Da Nang Department of Health on July 26 announced its Covid-19 vaccination plan, with 33,600 doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine set to be administered to 16,800 people in two phases, starting from July 29.

The people on the priority list will get the first shot of the vaccine against Covid-19 between July 29 and August 5 and receive the second shot from August 28 to September 6, the local media reported.

The 16,800 people set to be vaccinated in this drive are medical workers; frontline forces; employees at consular, customs and aviation agencies or units; workers at transport firms; food and essential goods suppliers and vendors at markets and wholesale markets.

Besides, workers at banks, post offices, fuel outlets and electricity and water suppliers will be prioritized for the vaccination.

The city will set up three vaccination sites located at the Tuyen Son Sports Complex, the Da Nang Oncology Hospital and the Da Nang General Hospital.

The municipal department also ordered the vaccination sites to have different time frames to avoid mass gatherings and allow only 100 people receiving the jabs at each site per day.

The vaccination will be conducted in a safe and effective manner, with anti-virus safety measures in place, according to the municipal department. SGT

