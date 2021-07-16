Two million doses of the Moderna vaccine will be distributed to 53 localities, the military and police forces, hospitals, and institutes and universities nation-wide, it has been announced.

Moderna vaccine donated by the United Sates under the COVAX Facility arrived in Vietnam on July 10. — Photo courtesy World Health Organisation

The doses were donated by the United State under the COVAX Facility and they will be given out as part of the Ministry of Health’s 11th batch of vaccines to be distributed in the country.

Unlike the Pfizer vaccine, the Ministry of Health has warned recipients not to mix Moderna vaccine with other vaccines.

Of the doses, 870,240 will be distributed to 28 provinces and cities in the northern region.

Hanoi will get the most with 120,960 doses being distributed, followed by Hai Duong Province with 43,680, Quang Ninh with 42,000 doses, and Hai Phong, Bac Giang and Bac Ninh with 40,320 doses each.

The provinces of Vinh Phuc, Son La, Hung Yen, Thai Nguyen, Ha Tinh will receive around 30,000 doses each while Bac Kan Province will receive just under 7,000.

In the south 505,680 doses have been allocated. HCM City will take the lion’s share with 235,200 doses, followed by Dong Nai and Binh Duong that will each receive 65,520.

Long An will also receive 31,920 doses, and 21,840 doses each will be delivered to Tien Giang and An Giang.

The remaining doses will be split among Vinh Long, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Tay Ninh and Can Tho receiving from 15,000 to 16,800 doses each.

In the central region, 11 provinces will be allocated a total of 309,000 doses.

Khanh Hoa will receive the biggest share taking 42,000 doses. Binh Dinh, Quang Nam, Phu Yen and Da Nang will get 33,600 doses each and Quang Ngai with also receive almost 32,000 doses.

Binh Thuan and Thua Thien-Hue will also receive 26,880 doses each, and Ninh Thuan and Quang Tri will get 13,440 doses and 15,120 doses, respectively.

The four Tay Nguyen (Central Highlands) provinces of Kon Tum, Dak Nong, Gia Lai và Dak Lak will get a combined total of 80,640 doses.

In addition, the Ministry of Health has allocated 42,000 doses to the military and 33,600 doses to the police.

Twenty hospitals, institutes and universities will also be allocated 158,760 doses between them. This will include 15,120 doses for Bach Mai and Pasteur Institute in HCM City, the National Pediatric Hospital, the Central Lung Hospital, Cho Ray Hospital, HCM City’s University of Medicine and Pharmacy Hospital and E Hospital will all receive 13,440 doses each. Furthermore, Thong Nhat and the Hanoi Medical University will get 10,080 doses and the Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology will receive 8,400 doses.

The Ministry of Health has clarified that the Moderna vaccine, after being released from cold storage, must be stored at a temperature of 2-8 degrees Celsius and must be used up within 31 days. VNS

