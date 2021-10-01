The government has issued a decision on the expense for the purchase, transportation and delivery of 5 million doses of Abdala vaccine produced by the Cuban Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology.

The decision came following a proposal put forth by the Ministry of Health. The Ministry of Finance was assigned to allocate the expenditure from Vietnam's COVID-19 vaccine fund in line with regulations.

The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance are responsible for reporting the process and data.

The use, management and settlement of the expense should be made in line with regulations, for the right purpose, in an economical, efficient, open and transparent manner.

The Ministry of Health must report the use of the expenditure to the Prime Minister in line with regulations./. VNA

Source: Vietnamnet