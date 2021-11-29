Vietnam received about 1.4 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine aided by France on November 27 and 28, bringing the total doses offered by the European donor to more than 2 million.

The freshly received vaccine, consisting of 400,000 doses via the bilateral diplomatic channel and nearly 1 million doses via the COVAX Facility, was the result of Vietnam’s vaccine diplomacy efforts and of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to France in November.

The assistance of the French Government and people to Vietnam amid complicated developments of COVID-19 is of important significance. It is a vivid evidence for the strategic partnership between the two countries and affirms their mutual cooperation and support in pandemic prevention and control.

Vietnam hopes France will continue its vaccine aid for and cooperate with Vietnam in the production and technological transfer of COVID-19 vaccines and treatment drugs, as well as assist Vietnam regarding related medical equipment and supplies. The sides should work together in putting forth creative collaboration measures and orientations for their early adaptation to post-pandemic conditions and gradual recovery of socio-economic activities.

According the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, the country has so far donated 67 million doses of vaccines to more than 45 countries through the COVAX Facility, becoming the second biggest donor after the US./. VNA