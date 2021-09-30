Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on September 29 signed a decision on the purchase and receipt of 20 million doses of Vero Cell COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinopharm group.

The decision stated additional funding for the Ministry of Health (MoH) to buy the vaccine per request of the Ministry of Finance and the MoH.

The two ministries will be responsible for the content and reported statistics. The management, use and payment of the amount must be carried out in an economic, effective, open and transparent manner.

The MoH is required to report the use of the sum to the Prime Minister./. VNA

