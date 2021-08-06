A batch of 592,100 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines secured via commercial contract by Vietnam Vaccine JSC (VNVC) arrived at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on August 6.

Vaccines are transported to Vietnam Vaccine Joint Stock Company - run cold storage facilities before delivered to localities. (Photo: VNVC)





This marks the seventh shipment from a deal for 30 million doses that the Ministry of Health ordered from AstraZeneca through the private company VNVC.

At present, a total of 4,387,100 million doses of the contracted amount have arrived in the nation.

So far, Vietnam has received 18.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 11.5 million AstraZeneca doses, over five million Moderna doses, 1.5 million Sinopharm doses, more than 400,000 Pfizer doses, and 12,000 Sputnik V doses.

By 06.00am on August 6, approximately eight million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, with over 820,000 people receiving two jabs. VOV

(Theo VietNamNet)