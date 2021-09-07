Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC was asked to provide more information regarding safety, immunogenicity, and protection effects before a registration certificate of circulation for its Nano Covax can be granted.

Nano Covax, a COVID-19 vaccine, is being developed by Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC. (Photo courtesy of Nanogen)

Speaking at a press conference following the Government's monthly meeting on September 6, Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan said three types of COVID-19 vaccines are being developed in Vietnam.

The deputy minister said the result of clinical trials of Nano Covax vaccine has been submitted to the National Committee for Ethics in Biomedical Research under the Ministry of Health.

However, there is still some issues that need to be solved, he said, adding that the company was requested to provide more information about safety, immunogenicity, and protection effects.

“We hope to have a home-grown vaccine as soon as possible but the vaccine is a special product that does not only affect a person but also the whole community and even a generation,” Thuan said, adding that the policy of the Government and the Ministry of Health is that it must follow strict regulations and be safe and effective.

Regarding vaccine diplomacy, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu said that Vietnam has now implemented very drastic vaccine diplomacy via bilateral and multilateral mechanisms and through a network of diplomatic representative agencies abroad to access not only vaccines but also treatment medicines.

In addition, the country also urged AstraZeneca and Pfizer to fulfill their commitments to vaccine supply while calling for aid, borrowing vaccines from abroad, and promoting new contracts to buy vaccines from other countries at the same time, he said.

Vu thanked countries, overseas Vietnamese, and organisations for their support, and looked forward to receiving more cooperation and assistance in the coming time./. VNA

Source: VietNamNet