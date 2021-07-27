Ho Chi Minh City has administered 170,177 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the fifth phase of its inoculation drive, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc said.

The fifth phase, with 930,000 doses to be administered, will be carried out at 20 hospitals, alongside 615 commune- and ward-based vaccination sites. It is scheduled to complete in two weeks.

Out of those vaccinated, 189 people had post-injection reactions, but all of them were mild and treated by doctors. Post-injection reactions were mainly seen among people aged over 65 with underlying medical conditions. No serious reactions have been reported.

Ho Chi Minh City has tasked 606 injecting teams and the vaccination rate reached 60 percent of the expected capacity. According to Duc, from July 27, the vaccination rate will be increased up to 100,000 people per day. With this rate, the city is expected to complete the 5th phase of its vaccination drive in about 10 days.

On July 25, HCM City had 2,115 more patients discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries in the city since the beginning of the epidemic to 14,704 people. In particular, on the afternoon of July 26, 17 seriously ill patients were given the all-clear.

On July 26, the city had 5,997 cases of COVID-19, the highest number recorded in a day./. VNA

(Theo VietNamNet)