Two batches of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, consisting of a total of 1,442,300 doses, arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on the morning of August 27.

1,442,300 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Ho Chi Minh City





Their arrival marks the 10th and 11th batches to make it to the country, along with being the biggest shipment in the deal to purchase 30 million doses signed between AstraZeneca Vietnam and the Vietnam Vaccine Joint Stock Company (VNVC), with support from the Ministry of Health.

At present, approximately 8.2 million doses of the contract have so far been delivered to the country.

Furthermore, roughly 17 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses have arrived in the nation, either through contracts, global vaccine access mechanism COVAX, or foreign aid, accounting for around 64% of all doses currently available in the country.

Nitin Kapoor, president for Asia Area Frontier Markets at AstraZeneca, who also serves as chairman and general director of AstraZeneca Vietnam, said the quantity of vaccines clearly shows AstraZeneca's efforts to accelerate its supply to support Vietnamese efforts to fight the pandemic.

Representative from the Ministry of Heath stated that, moving forward, the vaccine doses will be prioritised for Ho Chi Minh City, the nation's current biggest coronavirus hotspot and southern provinces. VOV

Source: VietNamNet