The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC on July 17 reported that it had received $3.47 million in donations from organisations and individuals for the city's COVID-19 prevention and control fund since March 30 last year.

The sum consisted of over 778 billion VND in cash and medical equipment worth over 229 billion VND.

To date, the committee has promptly distributed nearly 882 billion VND to frontline forces at hospitals, medical centres, quarantine sites, and border areas, as well as needy people affected by the pandemic.

There have also been 105 organisations, firms, and individuals in HCM City registered to donate more than 2.29 trillion VND for the municipal procurement of COVID-19 vaccines.

To Thi Bich Chau, Chairwoman of the committee, acknowledged and appreciated the support and vowed to use the donated money and medical supplies in a right and transparent way.

Vietnam logged 3,098 new COVID-19 cases on July 18 morning, including 2,472 newly detected cases and 626 cases additionally registered to the Ministry of Health data system by Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the ministry, the newly detected infections included 2,454 locally infected cases, of which 1,756 were recorded in Ho Chi Minh City./. VNA

(Theo VietNamNet)