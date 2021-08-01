HCM City and Hanoi will receive the same amount of 270,000 more doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine under the Health Ministry’s vaccine allocation plan of over 2.9 million doses.

A medical worker draws out a dose from a vial of the Covid-19 vaccine. HCMC and Hanoi City will receive the same amount of 270,000 more doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine under the Health Ministry’s vaccine allocation plan of over 2.9 million doses - PHOTO: TNO

The ministry has decided to allocate the over 2.9-million doses, which were imported by VNVC and provided by the Covax Facility, to virus-hit provinces and cities and 23 hospitals and institutes under the ministry.

Under the decision, the northern region will gain access to over 1.07 million doses. Hanoi City will get the largest number of doses, followed by Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces with 56,000 doses each, Haiphong City with 44,000, Bac Giang with 38,200 and Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh with 38,000 each.

A total of 342,700 doses were allocated to the central region, with Danang City receiving 54,000 doses, while four Central Highlands provinces, comprising Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Daklak and Dak Nong, will get 92,300 doses in total.

Among over 1.09 million doses allocated to the southern region, apart from the allocation to HCMC, Dong Nai and Binh Duong will get 73,000 doses each, while the remaining localities were allocated 18,000-53,000 doses each.

Besides, the hospitals and institutes under the ministry will get a combined 245,000 doses, with Thong Nhat Hospital in HCMC receiving the most at 24,000.

Also, the ministry allocated 31,000 doses each to the military and the police nationwide, the local media reported. SGT

(Theo VietNamNet)