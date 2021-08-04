The Health Ministry on August 3 allocated 659,500 doses of COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine which were bought from AstraZeneca by VNVC, to Ho Chi Minh City.

A local resident having vaccine administrated by a health worker in Ho Chi Minh City on the morning of August 3.

The allocated vaccines are part of the more than 1 million doses freshly delivered to Vietnam.

Another 414,880 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, donated by the UK Government, are given to Hanoi.

The same day, the ministry adjusted an earlier decision on allocating COVID-19 vaccines for the 16th time, giving HCM City 319,000 more doses and Hanoi an additional 284,000 doses.

With the latest provision, Ho Chi Minh City has so far received the most COVID-19 vaccines among localities in the country with 4,075,270 doses, including those allocated to centrally-run institutes, hospitals and agencies based in the city.

There are an estimated 7 million people aged 18 and above in HCM City. The city has administered around 2 million doses so far. Therefore, in order to vaccinate 70 percent of its population to achieve herd immunity, the city needs about 5.5 million more doses./. VNA

(Theo VietNamNet)