Some of big Indian pharmaceutical companies have agreed to provide Vietnam with approximately 1 million doses of Remdesivir, a broad-spectrum antiviral medication, for COVID-19 treatment.

Broad-spectrum antirival drug Remdesivir has been sought after worldwide for COVID-19 treatment. (Photo: The Times of India)

The shipment is poised to arrive in Vietnam in a month’s time, according to the Vietnamese Trade Office in India.

The office said the commitment was made following days of negotiations between the Vietnamese Embassy’s taskforce on COVID-19 drugs and vaccines and major pharmaceutical companies of India such as Hetero, Dr. Reddy, Cipla, Jubilant, Mylan, Zydus and Cadila.

The taskforce has held working sessions with relevant agencies of the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry that pledged to create maximum conditions for businesses to complete export procedures.

India has banned the export of drugs for COVID-19 treatment due to the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus a couple of months ago. It then eased the measure on June 16 as the fresh outbreak was brought under control.

“The early purchase of necessary special drugs from India will hopefully help us soon control and defeat the COVID-19 pandemic," said Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau.

Earlier Vingroup, a leading multi-sectoral conglomerate in Vietnam, said it has reached a deal with its partner to purchase 500,000 vials of Remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment in Vietnam.

Ambassador Pham Sanh Chau has held a working session with representatives of the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry to facilitate the export of Remdesivir to Vietnam. (Photo: MoIT)

Remdesivir, a broad-spectrum antiviral drug much sought after worldwide, is manufactured by India’s Cipla Pharmaceutical Company with permission granted by US-based Gilead Sciences, the developer of the drug.

According to Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son, his ministry will soon license Remdesivir and include the medication in the COVID-19 treatment protocol in Vietnam.

Remdesivir is an antiviral drug licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration for COVID-19 treatment. The much-sought-after drug is used to treat COVID-19 patients with moderate and severe symptoms. More than 50 countries and territories worldwide have approved Remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment. VOV

(Theo VietNamNet)