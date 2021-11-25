The Government of Japan will donate another 1.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Vietnam, taking Japan’s total vaccine donations to Vietnam so far to 7.1 million doses.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

The latest vaccine donation was announced by Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio during his talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh, who is in Japan for an official visit from November 22 to 25, according to a joint statement issued on November 24.

PM Chinh thanked Japan’s Government and the Japanese for donating Covid vaccines, as well as medical equipment and materials.

The two countries agreed they would continue working closely on research and development of Covid vaccines and therapeutics.

As the Covid-19 pandemic has left tremendous negative impacts on many countries, including Vietnam and Japan, the two PMs agreed the both sides would work closely together on anti-Covid measures.

PM Chinh is the first foreign leader to visit Japan since the inauguration of Japan’s new administration. SGT