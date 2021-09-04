Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has announced that the Japanese Government has decided to provide Vietnam, Thailand and Taiwan (China) with an additional 440,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in early September.

Motegi said the decision comes after Japan made a comprehensive assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam, Thailand and Taiwan (China), including infection numbers, the health system, vaccination, as well as demand for vaccination among Japanese citizens living and working there.

The Japanese government hopes that with this vaccine supply, both local people and Japanese citizens in need can have access to COVID-19 vaccines, helping to reduce the risk of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection.

Earlier, Japan donated approximately 3 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, with shipments arriving in June and July.

Vietnam has seen a surge in coronavirus infections since the resurgence of the virus in late April. It has so far recorded nearly 500,000 cases in 62 out of all 63 cities and provinces nationwide.

Vietnam has received more than 29 million doses of vaccines of various brands such as AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer, Sinoparm and Sputnik V. Nearly 21 million doses have been administered. VOV

Source: VietNamNet