A total of 400,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine donated by Japan are scheduled to arrive at Tan Son Nhat International Airport on September 25, according to Japanese Embassy in Hanoi.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi announced the batch in Tokyo earlier this month, saying Japan has made the decision following a comprehensive assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam, Thailand and Taiwan (China), including infection numbers, the health system, vaccination, as well as demand for vaccination among Japanese citizens living and working there.

Japan has so far donated 3.18 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam.

The Japanese Embassy hopes that the amount of vaccines will serve to contribute to preventing the spread of the COVID-19 in the nation. It says Japan will continue to co-ordinate with relevant partners and international organisations to provide assistance in order to soon control the pandemic in the future.

