The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee has received over VND7.02 trillion ($308.8 million) in donations to help with the national COVID-19 relief efforts since May 1, Vice Chairman and Secretary-General Le Tien Chau said on August 13.

A donation of 10 tonnes of rice is handed over the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) in Dong Thap to aid COVID-19 relief efforts nationwide. (Photo: VNA)

Of the total, over 1.03 trillion VND has been transferred to the COVID-19 vaccine fund while 90 billion VND has been sent to the Ministries of National Defence and Foreign Affairs, and hospitals across the country to aid their COVID-19 response activities, Chau said.

Some 51 billion VND has been provided to 17 cities and provinces under social distancing orders to help deliver about 1.7 million free meals to needy people, he added.

Over 2 trillion VND has been distributed by local VFF chapters to fund COVID-19 fight.

On the same day, Vietnamese automaker THACO presented nine trucks for mobile COVID-19 vaccination to Phu Tho, Yen Bai, Lao Cai, Tuyen Quang, Vinh Phuc, Ha Giang, Son La, Lai Chau and Dien Bien to help these northern mountainous provinces inoculate people living in remote areas./. VNA

(Theo VietNamNet)