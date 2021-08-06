As many as 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine that Vietnam ordered through a local vaccine distributor VNVC have arrived in Vietnam.

Vaccines are transported to Vietnam Vaccine Joint Stock Company - run cold storage facilities before delivered to localities. (Photo: VNVC)





On the morning of August 6, a total of 592,100 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrived at Tan Son Nhat airport, Ho Chi Minh City. This is the 7th vaccine delivery of the contract to buy 30 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine by the Ministry of Health through VNVC. To date, Vietnam has received 4,387,100 out of 30 million doses committed in this contract, equivalent to about 37% of the total AstraZeneca vaccine volume in the country.

So far, Vietnam has had a total of 18.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, including about 11.5 million doses of AstraZeneca, more than 5 million doses of Moderna, 1.5 million doses of Sinopharm, more than 400,000 doses of Pfizer, and 12,000 doses of Sputnik V.

As of the morning of August 6, Vietnam had administered more than 8 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, including more than 820,000 people who got two doses.

AstraZeneca has delivered 1 billion doses of non-profit vaccines to 170 countries around the world through the Covax Facility mechanism.

Thuy Hanh

