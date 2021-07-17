The latest batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine donated by the Japanese Government landed at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on July 16 morning.

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines unloaded from a Japanese aircraft at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, HCM City. (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

The batch of AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured in Japan and announced by Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on July 13, brought the total volume of COVID-19 vaccine granted to Vietnam to nearly 3 million doses in just a month after the first shipment on June 15.

Japan always wants to help Vietnam overcome this challenge, reads an announcement from the Japanese Consulate General in HCM City regarding the delivery of the batch, as Vietnam is dealing with the intense fourth wave of infections that have resulted in nearly 40,000 cases since late April.

A total of 4,185,623 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Vietnamese people so far, with 3,890,947 people getting the first shot and 294,676 others fully receiving two jabs./. VNA

(Theo VietNamNet)