The Ministry of Health has allocated one million doses of the Vero Cell Covid-19 vaccine to Hanoi, raising the vaccine doses allocated to the city to 4.3 million.

A representative of the Hanoi Department of Health said that after receiving the Vero Cell doses made by Chinese firm Sinopharm, the authorities would send them to districts to accelerate the vaccination process.

Data from the municipal department indicated that as of September 8, Hanoi City had administered some 2.9 million doses, with some 320,000 people fully vaccinated.

Together with the doses administered by the institutes and central hospitals, the total number of doses given to residents in the city has reached some 3.78 million. Some 57% of the city’s adults have been inoculated.

The city set a target to give the first shot to all residents aged from 18 before September 15, the local media reported.

As for the testing plan, Tran Thi Nhi Ha, director of the municipal Health Department, said that the city, with the support of 11 provinces and cities, was speeding up a mass testing drive for all residents and will complete it on September 12.

In the current fourth wave of Covid-19, the city has recorded 3,893 cases, including over 1,500 cases in the community. SGT

