More than 1.3 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine donated by the US Government and channeled through the COVAX Facility arrived in Hanoi on November 6.

Another batch of the Pfizer vaccine numbering more than 1.3 million doses donated by the US Government has arrived in Vietnam. (Photo: US Embassy).





“We are excited to announce the arrival of over 1.3 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine this morning in Hanoi. More are on the way!” the US Embassy in Hanoi said on its Facebook page on November 6.

The US has so far donated both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to Vietnam to help it control COVID-19, adapt safely to, and enter a new normal. The donation also demonstrates the US commitment to support Vietnam in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides vaccine donations, the US has committed US$26.7 million in grant to help Vietnam respond to the pandemic and more than US$1 billion to develop local health infrastructure.

In June, US President Joe Biden pledged to share a total of 80 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines worldwide. The US said about 75% of the vaccines will be delivered through the COVAX Facility, while the remaining 25% will be distributed directly. VOV

Source: Vietnamnet