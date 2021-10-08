A shipment of 608,400 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine donated by the United States through the COVAX Facility arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on October 7 evening.

The US is the largest COVID-19 vaccine donor for Vietnam, delivering a total of more than 8.1 million doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine to the Southeast Asian nation. (Photo: Reuters)

Another shipment of nearly 400,000 doses of the same vaccine arrived in Hanoi on October 8 morning.

The latest shipments raised the total number of COVID-19 vaccines the Biden administration has donated Vietnam to nearly 8.5 million doses, according to the US Embassy in Hanoi.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were all channeled through the COVAX Facility.

On October 2 the US announced a rollout of 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and a hand-over ceremony was held in Hanoi two days later.

Besides vaccine donations, the US has pledged a grant worth US$26.7 million to help Vietnam respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US is the largest vaccine contributor to the COVAX Facility through its US Agency for International Development (USAID).

It has so far contributed US$4 billion to COVAX to purchase and distribute COVID-19 vaccines to 92 underdeveloped and developing economies worldwide. VOV

Source: Vietnamnet