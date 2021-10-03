The US donated an additional 1,499,940 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to assist Vietnam in its fight against COVID-19, according to a media release issued on October 2 by the US Embassy in Hanoi.





These doses were delivered through COVAX and came directly from the Pfizer manufacturing plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan. This delivery follows three previous donations totaling six million vaccine doses that the United States has provided to Vietnam through the COVAX Facility.

The US and Vietnam continue to build on our longstanding cooperation with more than US$1 billion US investment in Vietnam’s health infrastructure to strengthen the nation’s capacity to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to these donations of 7.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, the US has committed more than US$26.7 million in COVID-19 related assistance to Vietnam since the start of the pandemic.

The US is the largest single country contributor to COVAX, and through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the US government has contributed US$4 billion to support COVAX’s procurement and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to 92 low- and middle-income economies.

Source: VOV