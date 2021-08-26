A shipment of 770,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine donated by the United States has arrived in Vietnam, according to the Office of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris visits the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology in Hanoi on August 26. (Photo: Twitter/Jenny Leonard)





Harris revealed the information during her call at the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE) in Hanoi on August 26.

The NIHE received 270,000 doses on August 26, while 500,000 doses were transferred to Ho Chi Minh City the day before.

Harris announced on August 25 the United States has decided to donate approximately 1 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Vietnam.

The remaining 270,000 doses are scheduled to be delivered to Hanoi on August 27.

The US has so far donated 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam, including five million doses of Moderna channelled through COVAX.

Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Vietnam from August 24-26 at the invitation of Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan. VOV

Source: VietNamNet