A shipment of 770,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine donated by the United States has arrived in Vietnam, according to the Office of Vice President Kamala Harris.
Harris revealed the information during her call at the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE) in Hanoi on August 26.
The NIHE received 270,000 doses on August 26, while 500,000 doses were transferred to Ho Chi Minh City the day before.
Harris announced on August 25 the United States has decided to donate approximately 1 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Vietnam.
The remaining 270,000 doses are scheduled to be delivered to Hanoi on August 27.
The US has so far donated 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam, including five million doses of Moderna channelled through COVAX.
Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Vietnam from August 24-26 at the invitation of Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan. VOV
Source: VietNamNet
US to provide 1 million more Pfizer vaccine doses to Vietnam
The US will donate 1 million more doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Vietnam, raising the total number to 6 million doses, US Vice President Kamala Harris told Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during their talks in Hanoi this morning (August 25).
