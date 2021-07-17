The US is set to provide the nation with an additional three million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine via the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, according to a statement made on July 16 by US Embassy in Hanoi.

The alliance, GAVI, represents a public–private global health partnership that strives to increase access to immunisation in developing and poor countries.

Last week saw the US deliver two million doses of the Moderna vaccine through the COVAX programme.

Those doses were part of the 80 million vaccines pledged by US President Joe Biden to be donated to various countries.

The country is aiming to purchase 150 million doses in order to vaccinate 70% of its 96-million population by next April.

According to details given by the Ministry of Health, roughly 105 million doses from various sources have been committed for use in the nation.

Of the total, there will be 31 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, developed from the mRNA via a contract signed by the Government with the developer and five million doses of the Moderna vaccine that Zuellig Pharma Vietnam Co. Ltd has been authorised to distribute domestically.

In terms of the remaining doses, 38.9 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, produced by British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca and Oxford University, will be provided to the country via COVAX, with another 30 million AstraZeneca doses coming via Vietnam Vaccine JSC (VNVC)'s commercial contract.

Vietnam is also in negotiation to buy 40 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine doses, along with 15 million doses of India’s Covaxin.

As of July 12, the country has received eight million COVID-19 vaccine doses from various developers.

The nation has so far vaccinated over 4.23 million people against COVID-19, with 298,177 people receiving two jabs. VOV

(Theo VietNamNet)