The Ministry of Health on July 15 issued a decision conditionally approving the COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen produced by Johnson & Johnson for emergency use.

Janssen is the sixth vaccine endorsed in Vietnam so far, after Astra Zeneca, Sputnik V, Pfizer, Vero Cell and Moderna.

The ministry asked the Drug Administration of Vietnam to license the import of the vaccine and abide by regulations on the management of import and the quality of imported vaccines.

Meanwhile, the Administration of Science Technology and Training will select and guide qualified units to assess the vaccine's safety and efficacy based on advice from the advisory council on use of vaccines and biologicals.

The General Department of Preventive Medicine is responsible for conducting vaccination using Janssen. The ministry also assigned the National Institute for Control of Vaccine and Biologicals to conduct checks and grant certificates for batches of Janssen vaccine before use.

The ministry said the approval was based on documents regarding the safety, quality and efficacy of the vaccine as provided by Johnson & Johnson (Vietnam) by July 3, as well as the firm’s commitment regarding the accuracy of the documents.

The two sides will also coordinate in risk management for the vaccine during its circulation in Vietnam.

The use of COVID-19 vaccine Janssen will be conducted under the guidance of the ministry./. VNA

(Theo VietNamNet)