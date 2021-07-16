Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has sent a letter to Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to introduce T&t Group as the negotiator for the purchase of 40 million doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from Russia.

Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

The Health Ministry asked RDIF to create optimal conditionsfor T&T Group, a Hanoi-based multifield corporation, to buy the vaccinedoses right in July, thus meeting Vietnam’s urgent need in pandemic preventionand control.

The funds used for the vaccine purchase will be mobilised byT&T Group and not involve the State budget or the National COVID-19 fund.



Sputnik V is the first approved COVID-19 vaccine in theworld. So far, Sputnik V has been approved and used by more than 50 countriesaround the world.



In Vietnam, the Russian-made vaccine was granted conditionalapproval for emergency use on March 23, 2021, becoming the second to beauthorised by the Health Ministry after AstraZeneca./. VNA

(Theo VietNamNet)