Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has asked the Ministry of Health (MoH) to draft a plan on the establishment of a national vaccine institute and a research centre for vaccine technology transfer on the basis of re-organising the ministry's existing research facilities.

The request was made during the Deputy PM’s recent meeting with the MoH.

Accordingly, Deputy PM Dam agreed in principle on the promotion of cooperation in developing international-standard research centres and those for pre-clinical and clinical trials

The MoH was assigned to direct universities, institutes, and hospitals to build plans for the trial establishment.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Planning and Investment were told to provide the best possible conditions for research, production, and technology transfer projects in the health sector, especially when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine production.

The Ministry of Finance was also demanded to work with the Ministry of Science and Technology to amend related regulations so that the projects developing vaccine against pandemics could receive financial aid worth up to 100 percent of their expenses./. VNA

(Theo VietNamNet)