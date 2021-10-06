The Ministry of Health on October 6 received 300,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and medical equipment gifted by Australia.

Vietnam receives the first batch of Australian donated COVID-19 vaccine in August 2021. (Photo: VGP)





The shipment was transferred to storage facilities in Hanoi for preservation and distribution later.

Australia has so far delivered more than 700,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam as part of the government’s commitment to support Vietnam with 1.5 million doses.

On August 27, a batch of more than 400,000 doses of the vaccine was also handed over to the Ministry of Health in Ho Chi Minh City.

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie said her government will purchase an additional 3.7 million doses through the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to help Vietnam combat COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health has so far allocated approximately 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to localities and agencies.

More than 48 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, with 11.6 million people receiving their second shot.

Vietnam aims to secure 150 million doses this year to vaccinate 70% of its population, or 75 million people, in order to achieve herb immunity early next year.

Source: VOV