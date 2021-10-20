The Ministry of Health on October 19 received a batch of 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 100,000 test kits donated by the Hungarian Government to help Vietnam combat COVID-19.

At the reception ceremony, Deputy Minister of Health Truong Quoc Cuong appreciated the Hungarian Government, organizations and businesses supporting the ongoing COVID-19 fight in Vietnam.

He said the Ministry of Health will closely coordinate with agencies to ensure the vaccines and rapid test kits will be immediately distributed to localities to meet urgent pandemic prevention and control requirements.

This batch of vaccines and rapid test kits were previously brought to Vietnam and stored at the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

The Ministry of Health reported that it has received 92.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, of which nearly 90 million doses have been distributed to agencies and localities for national vaccinations.

Approximately 65 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered nationwide, with 18.5 million people getting their second shot. VOV

Source: Vietnamnet