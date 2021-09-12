A batch of medical equipment and supplies worth nearly 4 million USD, presented by the Polish Government, arrived at Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport on September 11.

Polish Ambassador to Vietnam Wojciech Gerwel (second from left) presents medical equipment and supplies to Vietnam.

Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son thanked the Polish Government for the gift which he said contributes to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam.

The timely and valuable support for Vietnam in the context of the complicated developments of the pandemic in Ho Chi Minh City manifests the long-standing traditional friendship and the willingness to help each other between Poland and Vietnam for more than 70 years, he said.

He affirmed that the Ministry of Health will promptly distribute these medical equipment and supplies to local hospitals, with priority to those in Ho Chi Minh City.

Polish Ambassador to Vietnam Wojciech Gerwel said that Vietnam is Poland's priority partner in the region, and the first non-European country to which Poland provides vaccines and medical equipment.

A batch of 501,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the Polish Government arrived in Vietnam on August 23.

Currently, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Health are actively discussing with the Polish side about the acquisition of 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine that the Polish Government has committed to transfer to Vietnam./. VNA

Source: VNA