This week Vietnam is expected to receive three million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine donated by the United States and another one million doses purchased from Oxford/AstraZeneca.

The US has donated two million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Vietnam. It has recently decided to donate another three million doses of the same vaccine to Vietnam. (Photo credit UNICEF).





Prof. Dr. Dang Duc Anh, director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, confirmed the information on July 19 evening.

Vietnam has since February 2021 received more than 10.2 million doses of vaccines from various manufacturers such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Sputnik V and Sinopharm.

Earlier on July 10, the United States donated two million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Vietnam through the COVAX Facility. In addition to 105 million doses committed, the Vietnamese side is negotiating with foreign partners to get an additional 70 million doses.

It is expected that the country will have about 175 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021 and early 2022.

Notably, Pfizer has committed to delivering 3.5 million doses of its vaccine to Vietnam in the third quarter of this year, an increase of 500,000 doses compared to the previously planned schedule.

An additional 20 million doses of its vaccine to be administered to children aged 12-18 will be delivered to Vietnam this year, raising Pfizer’s committed volume to the country to 51 million doses.

Vietnam has recently launched its largest-ever COVID-19 vaccination campaign, aiming to secure 150 million doses to inoculate 70% of its population from July 2021 to April 2022.

More than 4.3 million doses of the vaccine have been administered since the first shot was given in March 2021. VOV

(Theo VietNamNet)